Kokosonto aims to produce bespoke contemporaryhome accessories, wallpaper and soft furnishings,using designs originating from our own hand drawn illustrations. Most of our designs are inspired by nature, plants,and our surroundings with a touch of Asian/African flavour! Because all our products are tailor made (in the UK),customers are welcome to choose colour and sizes to compliment their deco.

Kokosonto welcomes the opportunity to workwith private individuals and interior designers in the creation of products tailor-made to enhance awide range of interior settings.