Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kokosonto
Textiles & Upholstery in Kent
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Kokosonto aims to produce bespoke contemporaryhome accessories, wallpaper and soft furnishings,using designs originating from our own hand drawn illustrations. Most of our designs are inspired by nature, plants,and our surroundings with a touch of Asian/African flavour! Because all our products are tailor made (in the UK),customers are welcome to choose colour and sizes to compliment their deco.

      Kokosonto welcomes the opportunity to workwith private individuals and interior designers in the creation of products tailor-made to enhance awide range of interior settings.

    Services
    Surface patter design for soft furnishings and home accessories
    Service areas
    Kent
    Address
    BR2 8DW Kent
    United Kingdom
    +44-7548562709 www.kokosonto.com
      Add SEO element