Studio 29 Architects ltd
Architects in London, UK
    • Apartment in Sloane Square, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Modern living room
    Apartment in Sloane Square, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Modern living room
    Apartment in Sloane Square, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Modern dining room
    Apartment in Sloane Square
    Town House in Kensington, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Classic style living room Purple/Violet
    Town House in Kensington, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Classic style living room Purple/Violet
    Town House in Kensington, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Classic style living room Purple/Violet
    Town House in Kensington
    Apartment in Milan, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Kitchen units Green
    Apartment in Milan, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Modern kitchen
    Apartment in Milan, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Modern dining room Aluminium/Zinc
    Apartment in Milan
    Surgery in Wimpole Street, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Modern bars & clubs Wood Pink
    Surgery in Wimpole Street, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Modern bars & clubs Wood Purple/Violet
    Surgery in Wimpole Street, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Modern bars & clubs Wood Purple/Violet
    Surgery in Wimpole Street
    Penthouse Apartment Chelsea, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass White
    Penthouse Apartment Chelsea, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Modern living room Solid Wood Grey
    Penthouse Apartment Chelsea, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Living roomFireplaces & accessories Marble Black
    Penthouse Apartment Chelsea
    Kitchen extension in Queens Park, London, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Eclectic style dining room
    Kitchen extension in Queens Park, London, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Eclectic style houses
    Kitchen extension in Queens Park, London, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Eclectic style houses
    Kitchen extension in Queens Park, London
    Studio 29 Architects offers a bespoke service blending architecture and interior design. We provide a personal service from early concept design up to sourcing interior fittings. We help clients refurbish and transform their  homes to create an individual design which reflects their personality and lifestyle.

    We have been working in West London assisting private clients for over a combined twenty years with high end residential properties, in Maida Vale, Holland Park, Notting Hill and Kensington. We are highly experienced specialists who take the stress and unknown out of the whole building process, sensitively refurbishing and delivering high quality properties to our clients. We have well-established connections in the industry, from contractors to curtain makers. to structural engineers and part wall surveyors which enable us to offer a very personal and efficient service. 

    Services
    • Full Architectural Service
    • Architectural Design
    • Interior Design
    • Contract Administration
    • Tender Packages
    • Planning Applications
    Service areas
    • West London
    • Surrey
    • Norfolk
    • London, UK
    Address
    45b Bravington road
    W9 3AA London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089684964 www.studio29architects.co.uk
