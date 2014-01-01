Studio 29 Architects offers a bespoke service blending architecture and interior design. We provide a personal service from early concept design up to sourcing interior fittings. We help clients refurbish and transform their homes to create an individual design which reflects their personality and lifestyle.

We have been working in West London assisting private clients for over a combined twenty years with high end residential properties, in Maida Vale, Holland Park, Notting Hill and Kensington. We are highly experienced specialists who take the stress and unknown out of the whole building process, sensitively refurbishing and delivering high quality properties to our clients. We have well-established connections in the industry, from contractors to curtain makers. to structural engineers and part wall surveyors which enable us to offer a very personal and efficient service.

