Embark on an adventure with LouiseM…

A lightweight adventure that allows for you to leave your baggage behind. A trip that entails only a recitation of your life’s most cherished and poignant moments. On this journey, LouiseM artisitically arranges all itinerary, touch by touch, reaching after several weeks your enchanted destination : the place where your memories color your story, a visual emotion and your life on a canvas, a painting… your painting.

Made on command by personal request, these canvases, or better said, these multicarrier murals, yield at their finish the story of a life : that of a parent, of a friend, of a family… In a clean style, the artist draws all inspirations for her creations by stepping into the places of others, taking into consideration their families, their tastes, their passions, their pasts, and their travels…

LouiseM dares to state that simply by listening and knowing, people will find themselves in her creations. The key to success here is the emotion that emerges with each delivery, in tribute as much to the pop art drawing style as to the story the drawing tells.