Embark on an adventure with LouiseM…
A lightweight adventure that allows for you to leave your baggage behind. A trip that entails only a recitation of your life’s most cherished and poignant moments. On this journey, LouiseM artisitically arranges all itinerary, touch by touch, reaching after several weeks your enchanted destination : the place where your memories color your story, a visual emotion and your life on a canvas, a painting… your painting.
Made on command by personal request, these canvases, or better said, these multicarrier murals, yield at their finish the story of a life : that of a parent, of a friend, of a family… In a clean style, the artist draws all inspirations for her creations by stepping into the places of others, taking into consideration their families, their tastes, their passions, their pasts, and their travels…
LouiseM dares to state that simply by listening and knowing, people will find themselves in her creations. The key to success here is the emotion that emerges with each delivery, in tribute as much to the pop art drawing style as to the story the drawing tells.
The kitchen has become a central locale, the place where life’s « true moments » unfold. It is a place for sharing and exchanging, for capturing the vivacity of life as experienced both privately among family and more publicly among friends. Hence, the importance of feeling good in your kitchen and of putting work into its look : dare to choose color, dare to personalize ! LouiseM’s backsplash is a perfect model for this new trend. She promises that each backsplash she creates is unique, and that they have the ability to instantaneously transform your kitchen into a place of vivacity and personality.
LouiseM paints and designs each backsplash in acrylics onto canvas and afterward, prints them onto an appropriate media of the best quality. At its finish, your backsplash will be handed to you on varnished and glossy aluminum dibond, stainless, anti-scratch, heat-resistant, and (most importantly for a kitchen), easy as pie to clean.