The Binary Box
Paint & Wall Coverings in Audenshaw
Reviews (7)
    Our Studio, The Binary Box The Binary Box Modern windows & doors
    Our Studio, The Binary Box The Binary Box Modern media room
    Our Studio, The Binary Box The Binary Box Modern media room
    Our Studio

    We design vinyl graphics and signage to help our clients utilise their blank spaces. From design through to installation, we offer a fully managed service.

    Services
    • Surface Graphics
    • Signage
    • Architectural Wrapping
    • Bespoke Solutions
    • Portable Displays
    • Vehicle Livery
    • Banners
    • Hoarding
    • Glass Manifestations
    • Window Graphics
    Service areas
    Greater Manchester, North West, and Audenshaw
    Address
    Unit 25 Shepley Industrial Estate South
    M34 5DW Audenshaw
    United Kingdom
    +44-1617110779 thebinarybox.co.uk

    Reviews

    Designer Walls & More Ltd
    Visited this Company today, and given a tour of the press and the work they carry out, very professional
    4 months ago
    Aspire Print
    I have used the Binary Box many times, and each time had a perfect experience. I can't recommend them enough, great quality and very reliable.
    over 7 years ago
    Sauce Limited
    Binary Box recently supplied some bespoke whiteboards for us as part of a larger project. Communication was great, design was on brief, some really useful recommendations were gratefully received, and we were very happy with the end product!
    about 6 years ago
