Engaging Interiors Limited
Interior Architects in Lewes
Reviews (1)
    Natural Fit - Health Spa - T Wells
    Black. White. Red
    Treehouse Indoor Play
    Lounge of Lewes
    The New Club - Restaurant - Brighton
    Christopher James Bathrooms
    I am an interior architect and designer based in Lewes, East Sussex. I like to work with independent Restaurant and Shop owners. With nearly 20 years of experience and because of the small size of my practice I can offer a full comprehensive interior design service that is tailored to get the most out of each budget.

    Services
    • Restaurant interior designer
    • Retail interior designer
    • Residential interior designer
    Service areas
    • South East
    • South East England
    • Greater London
    • East Sussex
    • Brighton and Hove
    • Lewes
    Address
    4 Fisher Street
    BN7 2DG Lewes
    United Kingdom
    +44-7990974480 engaginginteriors.uk

    Reviews

    White World
    Crispin Williams is a brilliant interior designer - I cannot recommend him highly enough! He recently completed the interior of our home and did a lovely job. He got exactly what we down down to a tee and the result is spectacular.
    over 8 years ago
