I am an interior architect and designer based in Lewes, East Sussex. I like to work with independent Restaurant and Shop owners. With nearly 20 years of experience and because of the small size of my practice I can offer a full comprehensive interior design service that is tailored to get the most out of each budget.
- Services
- Restaurant interior designer
- Retail interior designer
- Residential interior designer
- Service areas
- South East
- South East England
- Greater London
- East Sussex
- Brighton and Hove
- Lewes
- Address
-
4 Fisher Street
BN7 2DG Lewes
United Kingdom
+44-7990974480 engaginginteriors.uk