Miniature Manors Ltd
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Horsham
Reviews (11)
    Garden Room Salon
    A Spectacular and Large Garden Studio Located in Sussex
    Garden Office with Storage
    Classic Play Area
    Gazebo & Garden Storage

    Operating from a workshop in the heart of West Sussex, Miniature Manors specialise in building bespoke Garden Rooms, Garden Offices, Sheds, Gazebos and Children's Play Areas. Our structures are tailor-made for your requirements by our skilled carpentry team. 

    All of our garden rooms are insulated for year-round use, and include a base, electrics and the option of plumbing. They are a stunning way to create extra space for the family, or a professional area to run a home business. Our bespoke design service means we can achieve the look you desire, with any extra features you need such as bathroom facilities or customised furniture.

    If it's just storage that you're after, we can create made-to-measure sheds and workshops. These are secure spaces for storing garden equipment, housing vehicles and can be used as a space to carry out hobbies.

    Our wooden gazebos and verandas can be built to the size of your choice and can have features such as seating, lighting or outdoor heating. The Miniature Manors team have an eye for design, so can create a retreat that will suit your surrounding garden.

    We also design and build tree houses and play areas which are a fantastic way to promote imaginative play and get your children in the great outdoors!   

    Please get in touch to find out how we can turn your garden structure vision into a reailty.

    Services
    • Garden Rooms
    • Garden Offices
    • Summer Houses
    • Granny Annexes
    • Sheds
    • Workshops
    • Play Areas
    • Play Houses
    • Gazebos
    • Verandas.
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • Horsham
    • Brighton
    • Worthing
    • Haywards Heath
    • Lewes
    • Guildford
    • West Sussex
    • East Sussex
    • Surrey
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    Winterpit Lane
    RH13 6LZ Horsham
    United Kingdom
    +44-769973937 www.miniaturemanors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mark Ward
    Absolutely no hesitation in recommending Miniature Manors, I spent considerable time speaking to a variety of companies and was left feeling somewhat disappointed with the lack of enthusiasm until Richard came to see us… From the outset his appreciation of what we were looking for was obvious and it was an easy decision. They arrived on schedule, went about the process in a professional manor, accommodated our ‘changes’ and delivered a fantastic garden office.
    about 2 months ago
    Antonia Antonia
    Miniature Manors build the garden room for us. I highly recommend this company, it was very easy to deal with Richard. His guys are very skilful, the job was done within the time frame. The garden room looks fantastic, I highly recommend this company to anyone, it really was the best experience we had with tradesmen. Thank you so much and wish you all the best with your business.
    9 months ago
    Gordon Bird
    We were really impressed with Richard and the team from the start to finish, of what was a large build (4 x 7 m), on a very difficult plot, with limited access, in the wettest winter ever! Richard handled the planning permission necessary for our Grade I listed house very adeptly. Many of the bespoke aspects of the build were simply not offered by Richard’s competitors and they were also able to get the project underway much faster than their competitors – both reasons we engaged Miniature Manors! The design and building team were very adaptable to our slightly unusual needs for power, soundproofing and weight distribution in the space. As with other reviews, we are very pleased with the soundproofing. The team were always lovely and helpful, even in the challenges of deepest midwinter. We are delighted with the bespoke end product – we just need a summer to open the bifolds now! Thank you Richard and team.
    10 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
