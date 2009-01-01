Your browser is out-of-date.

Peter Ibruegger Studio
Designers in London. Uk
Reviews
    Ouroboros Tiles
    Original Moustache Mugs

    Peter Ibruegger is an artist with a mixed German-Chinese background. He has spent most of his life working in east London, a place known for its ethnic diversity and for being at the forefront of cultural innovation. Both this environment and his heritage have shaped Ibruegger’s love of timeless ancient symbols and contemporary design. 

    Ibruegger works across an array of media that includes drawing, embroidery and printmaking. As part of his commitment to long-established crafts he has been working with local manufacturers in Stoke-on-Trent, at the heart of the British pottery industry, which has been threatened with extinction by a flood of cheaper, mass-produced imports.  In addition to more readily available commercial products, he makes unique and limited edition pieces, such as tiles, plates, prints and drawings. These have been exhibited and sold at the Barbican Art gallery / London, La Triennale museum/ Milan and Temporäre Kunsthalle  / Berlin.

    His popular moustache mugs series is sold in high-end stockists all across the world, such as Colette and Le Bon Marché (Paris), Oak (New York), Liberty (London), Peggy Guggenheim Collection (Venice), the Vitra Design Museum (Ruhr am Weil), and the Museum of Contemporary Art (Chicago).

    Services
    product design, design commissions, and Design Consultancy
    Service areas
    • Interior Design Products
    • product design
    • London. UK
    Address
    8 Beaconsfield Rd
    N15 4SJ London. Uk
    United Kingdom
    www.peteribruegger.com
    Legal disclosure

    Peter Ibruegger Studio LTD

    info@peteribruegger.com

