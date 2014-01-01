Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tortie Hoare
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cuir Bouilli, Tortie Hoare Tortie Hoare HouseholdHomewares
    Cuir Bouilli, Tortie Hoare Tortie Hoare Study/officeDesks
    Cuir Bouilli, Tortie Hoare Tortie Hoare Living roomStools & chairs
    +2
    Cuir Bouilli

    'Cuir bouilli' was a process used in Medieval times to create armour. I combine these old techniques with new to create contemporary furniture, forming a cohesive relationship between the boiled leather and other materials. With a skilled cabinet makers background I also work closely with local craftsmen creating a greater understanding of materials, and a sympathetic approach to design.

    With these handmade pieces the designs have been dictated by the process of shaping and taming the boiled leather. The results are timeless products of the best quality; functional, natural furniture that originates from the beauty of the materials being used. I also take commissions of any shape or size so please email me for enquiries.

    Services
    Bespoke and Made to Order Furniture
    Service areas
    • interior furniture
    • Furniture custom made
    • Interior Design Products
    • product design
    • Home Accessories
    • London
    Company awards
    BDC Designer of the Year 2010
    Address
    283 Metro Central Heights
    SE1 6BX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7545828263 www.tortiehoare.com
      Add SEO element