'Cuir bouilli' was a process used in Medieval times to create armour. I combine these old techniques with new to create contemporary furniture, forming a cohesive relationship between the boiled leather and other materials. With a skilled cabinet makers background I also work closely with local craftsmen creating a greater understanding of materials, and a sympathetic approach to design.

With these handmade pieces the designs have been dictated by the process of shaping and taming the boiled leather. The results are timeless products of the best quality; functional, natural furniture that originates from the beauty of the materials being used. I also take commissions of any shape or size so please email me for enquiries.