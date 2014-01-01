'Cuir bouilli' was a process used in Medieval times to create armour. I combine these old techniques with new to create contemporary furniture, forming a cohesive relationship between the boiled leather and other materials. With a skilled cabinet makers background I also work closely with local craftsmen creating a greater understanding of materials, and a sympathetic approach to design.
With these handmade pieces the designs have been dictated by the process of shaping and taming the boiled leather. The results are timeless products of the best quality; functional, natural furniture that originates from the beauty of the materials being used. I also take commissions of any shape or size so please email me for enquiries.
- Services
- Bespoke and Made to Order Furniture
- Service areas
- interior furniture
- Furniture custom made
- Interior Design Products
- product design
- Home Accessories
- London
- Company awards
- BDC Designer of the Year 2010
- Address
-
283 Metro Central Heights
SE1 6BX London
United Kingdom
+44-7545828263 www.tortiehoare.com