Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vipp
Designers in København S
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Vipp Shelter, Vipp Vipp Industrial style clinics
    Vipp Shelter, Vipp Vipp Industrial style clinics
    Vipp Shelter, Vipp Vipp KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +7
    Vipp Shelter

    Vipp | functional tools since 1939

    The kinship in the Vipp collection is unmistakable; new as well as old products enhance Vipp’s more than 75-year-old tradition for design products in excellent quality. The foundation of Vipp’s Design DNA derives from the classic pedal bin and is carried on by Vipp’s Chief Designer, Morten Bo Jensen.

    Functionality and a distinctive idiom based on high quality materials and special manufacturing processes are the pillars of Vipp DNA and represents the common thread between past, present and future products.

    Service areas
    København S
    Company awards
    EDIDA award winner 2014: Best kitchenWallpaper award winner 2015: Best brand extension—Vipp Shelter 
    Address
    Snorresgade 22
    2300 København S
    Denmark
    +45-45888800 www.vipp.com

    Reviews

    Sara Gyopos
    about 4 years ago
    user online
    over 3 years ago
      Add SEO element