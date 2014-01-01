Vipp | functional tools since 1939

The kinship in the Vipp collection is unmistakable; new as well as old products enhance Vipp’s more than 75-year-old tradition for design products in excellent quality. The foundation of Vipp’s Design DNA derives from the classic pedal bin and is carried on by Vipp’s Chief Designer, Morten Bo Jensen.

Functionality and a distinctive idiom based on high quality materials and special manufacturing processes are the pillars of Vipp DNA and represents the common thread between past, present and future products.