Welsh Oak Frame
Home Builders in Powys
Reviews (0)
    Traditionally styled property

    Welsh Oak Frame is among the UK’s leading bespoke oak frame builders, with more than 20 years experience. From our base in mid-Wales, we work on projects throughout the UK.

    Our skilled craftsmen combine heritage methods with modern engineering techniques to create truly bespoke, traditional, barn-style, and post and beam oak frame buildings. Our expert in-house team will tailor precisely the right solution to your project’s requirements, taking care of planning applications, building regulations and structural calculations. We maintain a close collaboration with the accreditation body, BM TRADA, to ensure that our oak frame structures and panelling systems are approved to the highest standards, with full structural warranties. Only the highest quality materials and workmanship go into creating our oak frames; our customer service is always excellent and our wealth of experience is evident in every project.

    Service areas
    Powys
    Address
    Belmont Yard, Station Rd, Caersws
    SY17 5EQ Powys
    United Kingdom
    +44-1686688000 www.welshoakframe.com
