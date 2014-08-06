Your browser is out-of-date.

Think Kitchen and Bathroom Ltd
Bathroom Designers in Northallerton
Reviews (7)
Reviews (7)
Projects

    With one of the largest showrooms in the North East we are able to offer you the complete design and installation package available under one roof. Whether you are redesigning a bathroom, kitchen or bedroom or embarking on a whole renovation project, with over 25 years experience in the building industry you can be confident that from design to installation Think Kitchen and Bathroom Ltd have the necessary expertise to transform any project.

    The Think Kitchen and Bathroom Ltd Design Studio offers clients unrivalled design facilities. It is not only the convenience of The Design Studio that clients love but the practicality that it affords. Once the initial design of the layout has been decided, flooring, wall finishes, worktops etc can all be decided upon using samples from the showroom. We really are unique in that we can design and install with all services and products available under one roof.

    Services
    Kitchen bathroom and bedroom design and installation
    Service areas
    UK and Northallerton
    Address
    5 Standard Way
    DL6 2XE Northallerton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1609770287 www.kitchenbathroombedroom.co.uk

    Reviews

    Geoff Bedlington
    Did a delivery here and were very very rude. I am actually in the market for a new kitchen but now I know not to consider this company! Let this be a wake up call don’t be rude to delivery drivers, bet your attitude would be different if I came in flashing some cash!!
    8 months ago
    Hazel Saunders
    Great place great staff great selection nothing too much trouble.
    about 1 year ago
    Marcelle Fawcett
    We have had both a bathroom and kitchen fitted by Think. We found them excellent in planning, project managing and ensuring the work was carried out within expected timescales. We are delighted with the results and would definitely receive mend them.
    about 5 years ago
