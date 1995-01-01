Founded by Rosie Ridgway in 1995, the business has been fortunate to have been commissioned to work on an array of beautiful properties including listed buildings, country estates and London apartments. Residential and commercial projects alike, our projects reflect our extensive experience and passion for design. Our unrivalled professional enthusiasm, attention to detail and design innovation, has seen client returning to us time and again. Rosie and her dedicated team are adept at ensuring the smooth operation of each project from conception to completion. Every last detail will have been carefully considered for its individual properties, therefore offering our clients the best solution for their requirements and ultimately their personal taste.