Christian O&#39;Reilly Furniture Design
Furniture & Accessories in Bude
    • Alice Chair, Christian O'Reilly Furniture Design Christian O'Reilly Furniture Design Dining roomChairs & benches
    Alice Chair
    Detour COnsole, Christian O'Reilly Furniture Design Christian O'Reilly Furniture Design Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Detour COnsole

    UK furniture designer, Christian O’Reilly creates beautiful, elegant, contemporary furniture for public and private clients.

    Our work includes free standing pieces and fitted work for clients throughout the UK and abroad. You can either buy one of our existing designs or commission bespoke furniture. 

    Services
    Bespoke furniture for private and public clients.
    Service areas
    UK and Greater London Area
    Address
    2 Cedar Units, Sharlands Road
    EX23 0HP Bude
    United Kingdom
    +44-7971679487 www.christianoreilly.com
