Paintex | Painter and Decorator
Painters in London
Reviews (21)
Services

  • Painter and Decorator
  • Exterior Painters
  • Painting and Decorating
  • wallpaper hanging
  • decorators
  • Office Painting
    • We can help in decorating your dream interior or even exterior to the highest industry spec, with years of painting and decorating experience under our belt within all London areas your sure to be amazed with the finished results. You can discuss your requirements with a professional decorator who will asses your property on site before any work starts providing you a personal experience as you renovate your home or office. All quotes provided are written and non obliged giving you total control when using Paintex to paint your next dream space.

    Service areas
    • Wimbledon—Fulham—Pimlico—Brixton—Chelsea—Clapham—Earls Court—South Kensington—Lambeth—Stockwell—West Brompton—Battersea—Balham—Barnes—Mortlake—Putney—Streatham—Tooting—Earlsfield—Raynes Park
    • London
    Company awards
    City and Guilds Level 3
    Address
    68 Fleming Mead
    CR4 3LW London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7502828568 www.paintex.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Professional Painters and Decorators in London

    Reviews

    IAN HARTT IAN HARTT
    this is the second time using paintex. the guys are great and finished 2 days ahead of scedule beautiful work
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2020
    Fallon Umgyiam Fallon Umgyiam
    By the time i came back from holiday i couldnt recognize my home anymore. the amount of work Paintex got done is unbelievable. Great jog guys im so amazed at how beautiful the work is
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2020
    Ramsy Youndel Ramsy Youndel
    very great work willing to work with me with all concerns I had. best price out of 5 quotes
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
