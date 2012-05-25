Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Bucks
Overview 16Projects (16) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Water Gardens, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    Water Gardens, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    Water Gardens, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    +9
    Water Gardens
    Contemporary Studio, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    Contemporary Studio, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    Contemporary Studio, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    +4
    Contemporary Studio
    Flood Plain, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    Flood Plain, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    Flood Plain, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    +5
    Flood Plain
    Chiltern Hills, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    Chiltern Hills, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    Chiltern Hills, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    +7
    Chiltern Hills
    Arts and Crafts Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    Arts and Crafts Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    Arts and Crafts Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    +7
    Arts and Crafts Garden
    Art Nouveau, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    Art Nouveau, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    Art Nouveau, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping
    +6
    Art Nouveau
    Show all 16 projects

    Award winning garden design and landscaping professionals. Transforming outside space UK and overseas. Specialising in conceptual design, project management, unique and bespoke projects, water gardens, private estates, large and unique tree supply and art in outside spaces. 

    We have created everything from large country estates and gardens for prestigious new-builds, to traditional cottage gardens and small London courtyards. Water gardens, Lakes and streams are particular favourites as is improving planting schemes for existing gardens. 

    Our style is recognised for its clean lines and wonderful planting, yet we pride ourselves on our ability to capture and reflect the personalities of our clients and how they wish to use their space. 

    We work regularly with private clients, estate managers, architects and developers and are delighted to welcome enquires from the UK and further afield.

    Services
    Garden design and landscaping
    Service areas
    Throughout the UK and worldwide
    Company awards
    •RHS Hampton Court Gold Medal Winners & Best In Show 2013 design and build •RHS Chelsea Gold Medal Winners 2012, 2013 & 2014 build •Grand Designs Live 2012 & 2013 ask an expert •RHS Hampton Court Medal Winners 2012 build •RHS Chelsea Medal Winners 2006 design and build
    Address
    Penn Bottom Farm, Penn Bottom, Penn
    HP10 8PH Bucks
    United Kingdom
    +44-1494818991 www.coolgardens.co.uk
      Add SEO element