Award winning garden design and landscaping professionals. Transforming outside space UK and overseas. Specialising in conceptual design, project management, unique and bespoke projects, water gardens, private estates, large and unique tree supply and art in outside spaces.
We have created everything from large country estates and gardens for prestigious new-builds, to traditional cottage gardens and small London courtyards. Water gardens, Lakes and streams are particular favourites as is improving planting schemes for existing gardens.
Our style is recognised for its clean lines and wonderful planting, yet we pride ourselves on our ability to capture and reflect the personalities of our clients and how they wish to use their space.
We work regularly with private clients, estate managers, architects and developers and are delighted to welcome enquires from the UK and further afield.
- Services
- Garden design and landscaping
- Service areas
- Throughout the UK and worldwide
- Company awards
- •RHS Hampton Court Gold Medal Winners & Best In Show 2013 design and build •RHS Chelsea Gold Medal Winners 2012, 2013 & 2014 build •Grand Designs Live 2012 & 2013 ask an expert •RHS Hampton Court Medal Winners 2012 build •RHS Chelsea Medal Winners 2006 design and build
- Address
Penn Bottom Farm, Penn Bottom, Penn
HP10 8PH Bucks
United Kingdom
+44-1494818991 www.coolgardens.co.uk