Gillian Temple Associates
Landscape Designers in Ashford, Kent
Reviews (2)
    • Horticultural Consultants and Landscape Designers for all types of landscape; from historic garden restoration to new build homes, city roof gardens to rural estates, and contemporary chic to informal country styles.

    Gillian Temple MSGD MIHort has 30 years' experience in designing landscapes and is a Registered Member of the Society of Garden Designers and a Member of the Institute of Horticulture.

    Services
    Horticultural Consultants and Landscape Designers
    Service areas
    • Ashford,Kent
    • UK and internationally
    Company awards
    Awarded several Gold, Silver Gilt and Silver Awards at The Royal Horticultural Society's  Chelsea Flower Shows. Designer of the garden for the Charity of the Year at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
    Address
    Capel House, Capel Road, Hamstreet
    TN26 2EH Ashford, Kent
    United Kingdom
    +44-1233733073 www.gilliantemple.co.uk

    Victoria Aileru
    about 6 years ago
    Thomas O
    about 5 years ago
