Horticultural Consultants and Landscape Designers for all types of landscape; from historic garden restoration to new build homes, city roof gardens to rural estates, and contemporary chic to informal country styles.
Gillian Temple MSGD MIHort has 30 years' experience in designing landscapes and is a Registered Member of the Society of Garden Designers and a Member of the Institute of Horticulture.
- Services
- Horticultural Consultants and Landscape Designers
- Service areas
- Ashford,Kent
- UK and internationally
- Company awards
- Awarded several Gold, Silver Gilt and Silver Awards at The Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Shows. Designer of the garden for the Charity of the Year at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
- Address
-
Capel House, Capel Road, Hamstreet
TN26 2EH Ashford, Kent
United Kingdom
+44-1233733073 www.gilliantemple.co.uk