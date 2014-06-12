Your browser is out-of-date.

Populous
Architects in London
    World Cup 2014 Arena das Dunas

    We are a group of innovators, groundbreakers and visionaries. We are a global collective of architects, designers, technical experts and industry veterans. We are the people who create the places where millions unite.

    Each project we undertake has a set of unique challenges it faces.  Through listening, observing and collaborating closely with our clients we discover opportunities to amplify the character of a place or community.  Our team’s international perspective brings together ideas from across cultures, activities, building types, events, and landscapes to realize a vision that connects fans with each other through their shared passions. Over three decades and more than 1,000 projects, our team has built a business on building businesses. With our keen understanding of the industry, we harness that knowledge to create places and experiences that have a strong and lasting impact on communities. We unlock potential and generate durable revenue streams. We design with futures in mind.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • landscape design
    • Design
    • landscape architecture
    • Planning
    Service areas
    • worldwide
    • UK
    • London
    • USA
    • Boston
    Address
    14 Blades Court, Deodar Road
    SW15 2NU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088747666 www.populous.com
