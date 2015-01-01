Your browser is out-of-date.

The Dorset Planter Co.
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Dorset
    Brace of Butchers - Planters installation.

    The Dorset Planter Co. make high quality hardwood planters for sale and hire. Developed by landscaper Giles Woodford and carpenter Andrew Hicks we currently have one range available with 3 different sizes on offer. They are constructed to the highest specification and have been fully tested outdoors. Made from European Oak with stainless steel fixings with an optional galvanised liner our product will last for decades. We supply to developers, businesses and residential clients alike. We can offer full installation and bespoke planting service to all our clients.

    Services
    Hardwood planters for Sale and Hire
    Service areas
    & all across the UK and dorset
    Address
    17 Dukes Avenue,
    DT1 1EN Dorset
    United Kingdom
    +44-7747037690 www.thedorsetplanterco.co.uk
    Andrew Hicks - winner of the golden stanley award for excellence in carpentry.

    Reviews

    Richard Budd Photography Richard Budd Photography
    Very professionally made planters – great for outdoor use and very hard wearing. I have seen a large range of these items in and around Dorset and think they add a wonderful element to any outdoor entrance space. I wish the company all the best for 2015. 
    about 7 years ago
    Project date: March 2015
