Contemporary furniture or contemporary work of art? Daniel's bespoke furniture defies traditional boundaries - producing deceptively simple functional furniture for the home or office. A piece by Daniel is made solely by him from start to finish. For clients lucky enough to be geographically close, Daniel can extend this totally personal service to milling the client's own tree, seasoning it, before turning it into exquisitely made and hand-finished furniture.
- Design and make of bespoke wooden furniture for home and office. Free-standing and fitted furniture. Small 'limited edition' ranges.
- All across the UK and Langholm
- Bespoke GuildMarks from Worshipful Company of Furniture Makers
Buccleuch Mills
DG13 0ES Langholm
United Kingdom
+44-1387380193 www.daniellacey.com