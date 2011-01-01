Retail Brand - Homeware & Gifts - Designed & Made in Britain
We create fun and playful homeware and gifts designed to make you smile. The designs celebrate a love for all things British through story telling and evoking nostalgia.
All of our products are lovingly manufactured in Britain.
Knowing where our products are made and who makes them is extremely important to us. This is our proud salute to all that makes Britain British.
We are a small, but perfectly formed team based in London and have been supplying individuals and retailers in the UK and worldwide since 2011.
Shop our products online at victoriaeggs.com
- Services
- Homeware & Gift Brand—Retail
- Service areas
- UK and Worldwide.
- Company awards
- Shortlisted 'Gift of the Year 2014' Made in UK
- Finalist 'Startups Home Based Business of the Year 2013'
- Finalist 'Open to Export 2013'
- Shortlisted 'Gift of the Year 2013' Made in UK
- Winner 'Gift of the Year 2012' Made in UK
- Shortlisted 'Heart Home Design Awards 2012'
- Address
-
Essex Road, Islington
N1 London
United Kingdom
+44-2077042840 www.victoriaeggs.com