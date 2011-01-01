Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Victoria Eggs
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Baking Delight Range, Victoria Eggs Victoria Eggs HouseholdHomewares
    Baking Delight Range
    Duck Feather Cushions, Victoria Eggs Victoria Eggs Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Duck Feather Cushions
    Cockney Rhyming Slang Range, Victoria Eggs Victoria Eggs HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Cockney Rhyming Slang Range
    Airfix London Range, Victoria Eggs Victoria Eggs HouseholdHomewares
    Airfix London Range
    Condiments Range, Victoria Eggs Victoria Eggs HouseholdHomewares
    Condiments Range

    Retail Brand - Homeware & Gifts - Designed & Made in Britain

    We create fun and playful homeware and gifts designed to make you smile. The designs celebrate a love for all things British through story telling and evoking nostalgia. 

    All of our products are lovingly manufactured in Britain. 

    Knowing where our products are made and who makes them is extremely important to us. This is our proud salute to all that makes Britain British.

    We are a small, but perfectly formed team based in London and have been supplying individuals and retailers in the UK and worldwide since 2011.

    Shop our products online at victoriaeggs.com

    Services
    Homeware & Gift Brand—Retail
    Service areas
    UK and Worldwide.
    Company awards
    • Shortlisted 'Gift of the Year 2014' Made in UK
    • Finalist 'Startups Home Based Business of the Year 2013'
    • Finalist 'Open to Export 2013'
    • Shortlisted 'Gift of the Year 2013' Made in UK
    • Winner 'Gift of the Year 2012' Made in UK
    • Shortlisted 'Heart Home Design Awards 2012'
    Address
    Essex Road, Islington
    N1 London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077042840 www.victoriaeggs.com
      Add SEO element