Sara has a background in Interior Design, and a foreground in Motherhood.

“What started as inventive presents using recycled trinkets has grown into a creative business, Sara Newman Design.”

Several collections have evolved, particularly upcycled glassware, greeting cards and intricate, playful box-frame collages.

“I like my pictures and designs to mix the material world and 'immaterial' or imaginary world. Body art and graphic novels inspire me. Model villages fascinate me. I find colours enchanting.”

Sara’s upcycled glassware collection is called Glassware Rejuvenated. “The aim is to turn plain, unwanted glassware into works of art that people can use, treasure and collect.” Sara’s designs are sandblasted by hand onto interesting and high quality vintage and antique pieces that she has collected. Buy from the collection, request a redesign for a piece of glassware you already own, or commission new pieces.