Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sara Newman Design
Artists & Artisans in E3
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sara Newman Design - Sandblasted Glassware, Sara Newman Design Sara Newman Design ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Sara Newman Design - Sandblasted Glassware, Sara Newman Design Sara Newman Design ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Sara Newman Design - Sandblasted Glassware
    Sara Newman Design - Sandblasted Glassware, Sara Newman Design Sara Newman Design ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Sara Newman Design - Sandblasted Glassware, Sara Newman Design Sara Newman Design ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Sara Newman Design - Sandblasted Glassware, Sara Newman Design Sara Newman Design ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +9
    Sara Newman Design - Sandblasted Glassware
    Sara Newman Design - Artwork, Sara Newman Design Sara Newman Design ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Sara Newman Design - Artwork, Sara Newman Design Sara Newman Design ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Sara Newman Design - Artwork, Sara Newman Design Sara Newman Design ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +17
    Sara Newman Design - Artwork

    Sara has a background in Interior Design, and a foreground in Motherhood.
    “What started as inventive presents using recycled trinkets has grown into a creative business, Sara Newman Design.”

    Several collections have evolved, particularly upcycled glassware, greeting cards and intricate, playful box-frame collages.

    “I like my pictures and designs to mix the material world and 'immaterial' or imaginary world. Body art and graphic novels inspire me. Model villages fascinate me. I find colours enchanting.”

    Sara’s upcycled glassware collection is called Glassware Rejuvenated. “The aim is to turn plain, unwanted glassware into works of art that people can use, treasure and collect.” Sara’s designs are sandblasted by hand onto interesting and high quality vintage and antique pieces that she has collected. Buy from the collection, request a redesign for a piece of glassware you already own, or commission new pieces.

    Services
    Artwork, Sandblasted Glass, and Design Consultancy
    Service areas
    E3
    Address
    London E3
    United Kingdom
    +44-7810503366 www.saranewmandesign.com
      Add SEO element