DECOLIFT
Home Media Design & Installation in Newton Abbot
    Chelsea Home , DECOLIFT
    Chelsea Home , DECOLIFT DECOLIFT BathroomLighting
    Chelsea Home , DECOLIFT DECOLIFT BathroomLighting
    Chelsea Home

    DECOLIFT is the British manufacturer and supplier of  the DECOLIFT Hidden TV System. This flexible, wall-mounted unit will let you retro-fit any sized art, craft panel, framed mirror or photo (no shape or size restriction) and retro-fit any sized TV panel (any size  measuring 28" to 50" inclusive). The system simply mounts onto a wall, so it is re-usable as well as flexible.

    Services
    • Direct supply to UK and Europe. Custom install in London
    • South East and South West.
    Address
    Dovecote Complex
    TQ13 9NE Newton Abbot
    United Kingdom
    +44-1626833113 WWW.DECOLIFT.COM
