DECOLIFT is the British manufacturer and supplier of the DECOLIFT Hidden TV System. This flexible, wall-mounted unit will let you retro-fit any sized art, craft panel, framed mirror or photo (no shape or size restriction) and retro-fit any sized TV panel (any size measuring 28" to 50" inclusive). The system simply mounts onto a wall, so it is re-usable as well as flexible.
- Services
- Direct supply to UK and Europe. Custom install in London
- South East and South West.
- Address
-
Dovecote Complex
TQ13 9NE Newton Abbot
United Kingdom
+44-1626833113 WWW.DECOLIFT.COM