Teresa Georgallis
Designers in London
    • Handwoven Throws , Teresa Georgallis Teresa Georgallis Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Handwoven Throws
    Handwoven Cotton Throws / Blankets

    Teresa Georgallis is a textile designer that specialises in woven fabric for fashion and interiors. After graduating from Royal College of Art she has been working on a series of hand woven interior textiles and luxury fashion accessories.

    Her latest work is a series of handmade bags made from her textile designs and combined with high quality cattle leather. The handbags are all unique pieces, created and constructed by the designer, in collaboration with a London based leather studio. She is also developed her new range of throws, blankets, and floor coverings, which are all hand woven in her studio.

    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    The Clothworker’s Foundation Award / Cockpit Arts Award
    Address
    16A Telford Avenue
    SW2 4XE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7894450601 www.teresageorgallis.com
