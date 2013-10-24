Teresa Georgallis is a textile designer that specialises in woven fabric for fashion and interiors. After graduating from Royal College of Art she has been working on a series of hand woven interior textiles and luxury fashion accessories.

Her latest work is a series of handmade bags made from her textile designs and combined with high quality cattle leather. The handbags are all unique pieces, created and constructed by the designer, in collaboration with a London based leather studio. She is also developed her new range of throws, blankets, and floor coverings, which are all hand woven in her studio.