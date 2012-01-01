Officially launched in November 2012, StolenForm was founded by London design duo Christian Marsden and Ali Amer. Moulding time-honoured traditions of British craftsmanship with contemporary design practice, StolenForm specialises in recasting iconic urban features into striking functional and decorative products.

StolenForm’s designers are inspired by the urban environment. Years spent journeying through London’s metropolis led them to notice afresh the ubiquitous and foundational features of the city that are so often overlooked: a brick, a manhole cover over a drain or piece of piping – reclaiming them and elevating them to a new level of function and aesthetic value.

As well as producing independent designs, StolenForm has accepted commissions from a diverse client base, ranging from the restaurant franchise BENUGO™ to the London design agency PATH DESIGN™. We also work with private collectors desiring limited edition artwork.