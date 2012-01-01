Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
StolenForm
Designers in London
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Brick Vase , StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    The Brick Vase , StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    The Brick Vase , StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    The Brick Vase
    Salt & Pepper Pipes, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    Salt & Pepper Pipes, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    Salt & Pepper Pipes, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    +1
    Salt & Pepper Pipes
    Manhole Coasters, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    Manhole Coasters, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    Manhole Coasters, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    +4
    Manhole Coasters
    Chimney Cap Light, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    Chimney Cap Light, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    Chimney Cap Light, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    +1
    Chimney Cap Light
    Chimney Cap Vase, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    Chimney Cap Vase, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    Chimney Cap Vase, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    +2
    Chimney Cap Vase
    Brick Dish, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    Brick Dish, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    Brick Dish, StolenForm StolenForm HouseholdHomewares
    Brick Dish
    Show all 8 projects

    Officially launched in November 2012, StolenForm was founded by London design duo Christian Marsden and Ali Amer. Moulding time-honoured traditions of British craftsmanship with contemporary design practice, StolenForm specialises in recasting iconic urban features into striking functional and decorative products.

    StolenForm’s designers are inspired by the urban environment. Years spent journeying through London’s metropolis led them to notice afresh the ubiquitous and foundational features of the city that are so often overlooked: a brick, a manhole cover over a drain or piece of piping – reclaiming them and elevating them to a new level of function and aesthetic value. 

    As well as producing independent designs, StolenForm has accepted commissions from a diverse client base, ranging from the restaurant franchise BENUGO™ to the London design agency PATH DESIGN™. We also work with private collectors desiring limited edition artwork.

    Services
    • Design
    • Interior Design
    • Retail
    • Giftware and Homeware
    Service areas
    • Interior Design Products
    • Design
    • Retail
    • Home Accessories
    • London
    • Giftware
    • Bespoke
    • urban design
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    33 Glengall Road
    SE15 6NJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7547572561 www.stolenform.com
      Add SEO element