Spiral Cellars
Wine Cellars in London
Reviews (5)
    Underground Spiral Cellars
    Wine Rooms & Wine Walls
    Spiral Cellars with Glass doors
    Spiral Cellars with Concealed Doors
    SPIRAL CELLARS Interiors

    With 35 years of knowledge and expertise under their belts, and having created more than 3,800 luxury wine cellars in the UK alone and numerous others across the globe, Spiral Cellars are the world's leading purveyor of luxury wine storage. With an unrivaled portfolio of cellaring options, including bespoke walk-in wine rooms, state of the art wine walls, elegant wine cabinets and of course, their eponymous underground cellars, Spiral Cellars are the company of choice for those seeking to not just store their wine in style, but in the perfect conditions.

    Services
    Wine cellar design and construction
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Address
    Spiral Cellars, Woodcock House, 37 Wimbledon High Street
    37 High Street London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2038153329 www.spiralcellars.com

    Reviews

    Axel Norgard
    I have worked previously in conjunction with this company in Dublin on several projects. I was typically brought in by the homeowner and my part was the wood flooring installation once the cellar was completed. This was pre Covid. 2 years later I find myself in a conversation with a client of mine who was looking for a cellar idea. So I do what you’d do as a person in business, thought of a company I worked with and rang into the UK office and reconnect. I’ve moved companies in the past year and the contact info for the Ireland rep went with my previous phone. At this point I went to Google, typed in their name and gave them a ring. To my surprise as I introduced myself and explained (in a jolly manner) that I was looking to get back in touch with the Irish rep I was met with the most rude slap in the face of, “Let me stop you there, we don’t accept these kinds of calls, you are required to email us first”. Like…. What???? It was difficult enough to find an easy link to click and call you on, so sorry I didn’t take time to search through all your media to find your terms and conditions of who and who you do not take your calls from. Needless to say, I will not be putting this company forward and I see now why your Google review rating is low, because others have had very similar experiences. I’ll refrain from providing further details here in regards to the project issues on the sites that I worked on as your poor customer service will turn enough people away. Excuse any typos, I’m leaving this via a mobile device. You get the picture though.
    5 months ago
    Chris Greenshields
    Great product, installed by a team to millimetre tolerances. Worth every penny. I don't recognise this company in the 1 star reviews posted here.
    5 months ago
    Mark Marston
    Excellent after sales service.
    over 3 years ago
