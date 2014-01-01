Your browser is out-of-date.

London Residential AV Solutions Ltd
Home Media Design & Installation in London
    London Residential AV Solutions are a family run custom design and installation company specialising in high-end home cinema design and whole house control and integration.

    They pride themselves on being able to deliver exceptional service and a truly bespoke solution for your home or work place. At LRAV they treat every project individually, designed specifically to meet the clients’ needs. They have a team of experienced engineers and project managers who are responsible for delivering your project on time and in budget, using products chosen from their network of exclusive partners to ensure the installation is of the highest quality and includes all the latest technology. LRAV are also proud members of the Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association (CEDIA), a trade association of companies that specialise in designing and installing home technology systems. Its members are proven experts held to the highest standards and continuing professional development. As part of this involvement their CEDIA Outreach Instructor is trained to present the RIBA accredited CEDIA CPD course ‘Designing Integrated Future-Ready Homes’.

    Services
    whole house integration Home Automation lighting control media room Home Cinema smart home Lutron lighting control Crestron system video conferencing polycom conference system
    Service areas
    London UK Surrey London
    Company awards
    Essential Install Awards—Highly Commended Best Home Cinema 2014, Install Awards Finalist 2014, CEDIA Finalist 2015
    Address
    14 Basil Street
    SW3 1AJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2038197000 www.londonavsolutions.co.uk

    Reviews

    David Pearson
    Absolutely awful company. They are incredibly unprofessional con artists who know very little about the equipment they supply. Do not use them.
    over 2 years ago
    Maurizio Cortese
    We had a similar experience to the above. `Mikkel came by and told he would help us. And then no follow up, no communication. They just told us it was ‘`with the directors”. Sadly this is probably another example of one of these firms that is mostly about doing what is right for them on their timeline, without much of a professional front end. Keep that in mind before relying on any follow through here...
    over 2 years ago
    Sarah Smith
    Mikkel and the team at London AV Solutions have successfully designed and installed a new system at my property. They have been proactive and efficient throughout the process and I would happily recommend their services to others
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
