London Residential AV Solutions are a family run custom design and installation company specialising in high-end home cinema design and whole house control and integration.

They pride themselves on being able to deliver exceptional service and a truly bespoke solution for your home or work place. At LRAV they treat every project individually, designed specifically to meet the clients’ needs. They have a team of experienced engineers and project managers who are responsible for delivering your project on time and in budget, using products chosen from their network of exclusive partners to ensure the installation is of the highest quality and includes all the latest technology. LRAV are also proud members of the Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association (CEDIA), a trade association of companies that specialise in designing and installing home technology systems. Its members are proven experts held to the highest standards and continuing professional development. As part of this involvement their CEDIA Outreach Instructor is trained to present the RIBA accredited CEDIA CPD course ‘Designing Integrated Future-Ready Homes’.