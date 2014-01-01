London Residential AV Solutions are a family run custom design and installation company specialising in high-end home cinema design and whole house control and integration.
They pride themselves on being able to deliver exceptional service and a truly bespoke solution for your home or work place. At LRAV they treat every project individually, designed specifically to meet the clients’ needs. They have a team of experienced engineers and project managers who are responsible for delivering your project on time and in budget, using products chosen from their network of exclusive partners to ensure the installation is of the highest quality and includes all the latest technology. LRAV are also proud members of the Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association (CEDIA), a trade association of companies that specialise in designing and installing home technology systems. Its members are proven experts held to the highest standards and continuing professional development. As part of this involvement their CEDIA Outreach Instructor is trained to present the RIBA accredited CEDIA CPD course ‘Designing Integrated Future-Ready Homes’.
- Services
- whole house integration Home Automation lighting control media room Home Cinema smart home Lutron lighting control Crestron system video conferencing polycom conference system
- Service areas
- London UK Surrey London
- Company awards
- Essential Install Awards—Highly Commended Best Home Cinema 2014, Install Awards Finalist 2014, CEDIA Finalist 2015
- Address
-
14 Basil Street
SW3 1AJ London
United Kingdom
+44-2038197000 www.londonavsolutions.co.uk