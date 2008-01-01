Belsize Architects has an international portfolio of critically-acclaimed and award-winning buildings in the residential, education, commercial and leisure sectors. We enjoy a reputation for intelligent, sensitive and elegant design, and are highly skilled in not only creating well-crafted and successful new developments but also bringing new and sustainable life to historic buildings.

We provide full architectural services, interior design, landscape, furniture and product design. The range of our work includes new build and interventions to listed buildings, residential and commercial interiors, offices and showrooms, educational and leisure facilities, and private houses.

A highly trained and skilled team of professionals, drawn from around the world, handles all projects. Our approach is driven by close attention to context, function, environment and sustainability. Through dialogue with our clients, statutory consultees, contractors and end users, we ensure that our designs address the possibilities and constraints of every brief with a holistic response. We embrace technological innovations for the opportunities they offer to strengthen our design intentions. We take particular care in the selection of materials and their application. Careful consideration is given to a material’s visual impact and practical suitability, alongside its environmental impact.