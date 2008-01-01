Your browser is out-of-date.

Belsize Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (5)
    Belsize Architects has an international portfolio of critically-acclaimed and award-winning buildings in the residential, education, commercial and leisure sectors. We enjoy a reputation for intelligent, sensitive and elegant design, and are highly skilled in not only creating well-crafted and successful new developments but also bringing new and sustainable life to historic buildings.

    We provide full architectural services, interior design, landscape, furniture and product design. The range of our work includes new build and interventions to listed buildings, residential and commercial interiors, offices and showrooms, educational and leisure facilities, and private houses.

    A highly trained and skilled team of professionals, drawn from around the world, handles all projects. Our approach is driven by close attention to context, function, environment and sustainability. Through dialogue with our clients, statutory consultees, contractors and end users, we ensure that our designs address the possibilities and constraints of every brief with a holistic response. We embrace technological innovations for the opportunities they offer to strengthen our design intentions. We take particular care in the selection of materials and their application. Careful consideration is given to a material’s visual impact and practical suitability, alongside its environmental impact.

    Services
    Architectural, Interior, and landscape design
    Service areas
    Greater London Area
    Company awards
    • 2008- RIBA Award
    • 2008- Oxford Preservation Trust Award,
    • 2009- Civic Trust Award,
    • 2012- New London Awards
    • 2012- AJ Retrofit Awards
    • 2013- RIBA Award
    • 2013- RICS Award
    • 2013- AJ Small Projects
    • 2013- Lighting Awards
    • 2013- Sunday Times British Homes Awards
    • 2013- Daily Telegraph Awards
    • 2013- Camden Design Awards- Don’t Move Improve
    • 2014- IHS Blue Ribbon Awards
    • 2014- CIBSE- Building Performance Awards
    • 2014- Daily Telegraph Awards – Homebuilding and Renovating Awards
    • 2014- FX Awards
    • 2015—DT Homebuilding & Renovating Awards
    Address
    48 Parkhill Road
    NW3 2YP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074824420 www.belsizearchitects.com

    Reviews

    Sherrie McKean
    Excellent design, with highly professional stuff
    over 1 year ago
    Ian McKean
    Friendly and responsive architects willing to go the extra mile
    over 1 year ago
    Gordon Curtis
    very professional, excellent advice and attention to detail
    over 1 year ago
