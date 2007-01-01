Your browser is out-of-date.

Charlesworth Design
Landscape Designers in Manchester
    An RHS award winning garden design practice providing innovative solutions to gardens large or small for over 19 years.

     Full Garden Design service or Consultancy, family and low maintenance solutions a specialty, budgets to suit.

    "I am a recipient of the 'Queens Award for Volunteering' - the equivalent of an OBE for volunteers for my work restoring a neglected 20thC garden.   

    Services
    Draft plans/design concepts/planting plans/sourcing contractors/plants/lecturing at local colleges
    Service areas
    Manchester/Cheshire/Shropshire/Lancashire/Wirral
    Company awards
    • MSGD Winner 'Best of Houzz 2015' Winner 'Best of Houzz 2016' Winner 'Best of Houzz 2017'
    • I am a recipient of the 'Queens Award for Volunteering'—the equivalent of an OBE for volunteers for my work restoring a neglected 2othC garden.
    • Winner of numerous RHS medals for show gardens at Tatton Park Cheshire.
    • Elected to the Society of Garden Designers as a Full Member 2001. Appeared on 6 episodes of the TV garden makeover show 'Surprise Gardeners. Winner of 'Best of Houzz 2015' for Design and Customer Satisfaction—voted by over 25 million monthly users. A founder Member Garden Designers of Cheshire
    Address
    Charlesworth Design c/o 139 Norris Rd SALE CHESHIRE
    M33 3GS Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7709627676 www.charlesworthdesign.com
