Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Blastcool
Home Appliances in Chester
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Outdoor Cooler, Blastcool Blastcool GardenAccessories & decoration
    Outdoor Cooler, Blastcool Blastcool GardenAccessories & decoration
    Outdoor Cooler, Blastcool Blastcool GardenAccessories & decoration
    Outdoor Cooler

    Blastcool is the home of outdoor food and beverage refrigeration. Offering Europe's only professionally certified and safety rated outdoor coolers, Blastcool is the ultimate in cooling solutions. The cabinets cool 5 times faster than an ordinary household refrigerator and because they are finished in professional grade stainless steel, inside and out, they are showpiece as well as being functional.

    Services
    Outdoor fridges
    Service areas
    Chester
    Address
    9 Hunters Walk
    CH1 4EB Chester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1244321320 www.blastcool.com
      Add SEO element