Blastcool is the home of outdoor food and beverage refrigeration. Offering Europe's only professionally certified and safety rated outdoor coolers, Blastcool is the ultimate in cooling solutions. The cabinets cool 5 times faster than an ordinary household refrigerator and because they are finished in professional grade stainless steel, inside and out, they are showpiece as well as being functional.
- Services
- Outdoor fridges
- Service areas
- Chester
- Address
-
9 Hunters Walk
CH1 4EB Chester
United Kingdom
+44-1244321320 www.blastcool.com