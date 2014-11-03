Supplier of pre-cast concrete and cast stone products for domestic and commercial markets. Products range from municipal furniture such as rail posts and bollards in concrete to cast stone architectural dressings such as copings, sills and balustrading. As well as a wide range of standard items we have an adaptable and flexible approach and manufacture and design a wide range of unique bespoke designs.
- Services
- Manufacture and supply.
- Service areas
- UK and Global and Upper Beeding
- Address
-
Unit C7 New brook Works, Pound Lane
BN44 3JD Upper Beeding
United Kingdom
+44-1903815262 www.albionart.co.uk