Labour and Wait
Other Businesses in London
    Riess Enamelware for Labour and Wait

    We believe in a simple, honest approach to design, where quality and utility are intrinsic.

    From hardware to clothing we offer a selection of timeless products that celebrate functional design and which are appropriate in a traditional or contemporary environment. We have assembled a carefully curated collection of new and vintage items, some of them familiar, others waiting to be discovered. These everyday classics will not date but will mellow with age and are destined to become favourites.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Labour and Wait
    E27DJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077296253 www.labourandwait.co.uk

    Reviews

    Tom C
    Such a lovely shop! Assistants were really friendly and helpful too.
    4 months ago
    Seth Footring
    Great shop for home and gifts. Really nice selection of items with a bouji handmade feel.
    3 months ago
    Susan Casey
    I just love everything in and about this store. Proof that quality never goes out of style. I wish I worked here.
    21 days ago
