We believe in a simple, honest approach to design, where quality and utility are intrinsic.
From hardware to clothing we offer a selection of timeless products that celebrate functional design and which are appropriate in a traditional or contemporary environment. We have assembled a carefully curated collection of new and vintage items, some of them familiar, others waiting to be discovered. These everyday classics will not date but will mellow with age and are destined to become favourites.
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
Labour and Wait
E27DJ London
United Kingdom
+44-2077296253 www.labourandwait.co.uk