Mowlem&amp;Co
Kitchen Planners in London
    Award-winning Mowlem & Co design and build bespoke kitchens,creating uniquely tailored, finely crafted furniture. While at the leading edge of trends, their designs translate the best of contemporary innovation into timelessly elegant and functional designs that are a pleasure to live with. Offering full service from start to finish, with a wealth of experience and expertise, Mowlem & Co create furniture for the kitchen and other special commissions in the UK and internationally. There are Mowlem & Co showrooms in London, Newcastle and Knutsford and distributors in Edinburgh and Belfast. Mowlem & Co have a dedicated 25,000 sq.ft workshop in Tyneside. 

    Mowlem & Co Showrooms:

    555 Kings Road, London SW6 2EB. T: 020 7610 6626

    Mowlem House, Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate, North Shields, Newcastle NE29 7UT, T: 0191 257 6112

    92 King St, Knutsford WA16 6ED. T: 01565 754 547

    To learn more about Mowlem & co please visit: www.mowlemandco.com

    Service areas
    & all across the UK and London
    Address
    555 Kings Road
    SW6 2EB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076106626 www.mowlemandco.com
