Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Real studios
Designers in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Real Studios Ltd are museum designers, exhibition designers, interior designers, leisure designers, interactive exhibit designers and visitor centre designers based in London, UK.

    We are always striving to push the boundaries of communication, both visually and intellectually, to deliver exciting museum and interior spaces. 

    Our aim is not just to meet the client brief functionally, commercially and aesthetically, but also to expand the opportunities and potential for each project. Where the subject and audience demand it, we collaborate with external consultants who are the best in their field - audio-visual artists, light technicians, film-makers - to maximize impact and enjoyment. Through focusing on the visitor experience, we exceed expectations.

    Services
    The combination of interiors and exhibitions is part of our design DNA
    Service areas
    London, & all across the UK, and Across the world
    Address
    Unit 307 134-146 Curtain road
    ec2a3ar London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070337992 www.realstudios.co.uk
      Add SEO element