We are a small architectural practice based in West Cornwall, providing a personal service to private residential clients and small developers. Our principal, Rob Van Hove, has over 30 years architectural experience and worked for many years for well respected practices in London and Cornwall prior to setting up Rovano Architecture in 2011.
- Services
- New builds—residential extensions—home refurbishments—loft and garage conversions—commercial and residential interiors.
- Service areas
- St Ives and West Cornwall
- Company awards
- Civic Trust Design Award for LSO St Lukes, 2003—with Levitt Bernstein Associates.
- Address
-
11 Carthew Terrace
TR26 1EB St Ives
United Kingdom
+44-1736796930 rovanoarchitecture.co.uk