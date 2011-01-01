Your browser is out-of-date.

Rovano Architecture &amp; Design Ltd
Architects in St Ives
Reviews (0)
    Two new houses at Portreath
    Two new houses at Portreath, Rovano Architecture & Design Ltd Rovano Architecture & Design Ltd Modern living room
    Two new houses at Portreath, Rovano Architecture & Design Ltd Rovano Architecture & Design Ltd Modern style bedroom
    +4
    Two new houses at Portreath

    We are a small architectural practice based in West Cornwall, providing a personal service to private residential clients and small developers.  Our principal, Rob Van Hove, has over 30 years architectural experience and worked for many years for well respected practices in London and Cornwall prior to setting up Rovano Architecture in 2011. 

    Services
    New builds—residential extensions—home refurbishments—loft and garage conversions—commercial and residential interiors.
    Service areas
    St Ives and West Cornwall
    Company awards
    Civic Trust Design Award for LSO St Lukes, 2003—with Levitt Bernstein Associates.
    Address
    11 Carthew Terrace
    TR26 1EB St Ives
    United Kingdom
    +44-1736796930 rovanoarchitecture.co.uk
