NSD factory is a division of Nuovostudiodesign srl, a company that has been operating in the industrial design field for 15 years. We create contemporary furniture in our laboratory of ideas, creativity, technology and craftsmanship. Each design is unique and only a limited number are manufactured. The designs express our love for beauty, combined with the quality of an artisan. We design and manufacture in our factory, using Plexiglas for its transparency.

We like to be inspired by refined and simple forms, we like the idea of beauty combined with the right amount of technical part. The object has to make his user feel good, give him feelings, real poetry, it has to be something to talk about, a place for contemplation. We love colored objects because they spread glee, the person has to feel good in his habitat. One example is our Ghost bookcase. The three plates transparency, contrasting with colored planes, make the books seem lifting up in the air. From every prospective, it always looks differently thanks also to the opaque edges, enlightened with no reflected light. Probably the product which pleased us the most is Ghost bookcase. Reasons are various, starting from the gratification of the buyers to the big makeup effort required. For instance, Separè configuration required a manual sanding of 167 meters of laser cut edges.