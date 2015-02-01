Your browser is out-of-date.

Nom Living
Online Shops in London
Reviews (5)
    Blue and White Collection, Nom Living
    Blue and White Collection
    Metallic, Copper and Bronze Glazes for Ceramic Tableware, Nom Living
    Metallic, Copper and Bronze Glazes for Ceramic Tableware

    Nom Living works directly with artisans in Vietnam and Cambodia to design and make unique, beautiful and functional tabletop and serving accessories. We continually strive to create cutting edge products, with a look and finish to suit a variety of interiors.

    We believe handcrafted products have an inherent individuality, with unique differences revealing how they have been made, setting them apart from mass-produced items.

    Services
    • Homeware & Accessories for retail and trade
    • including tabletop
    • tableware and serveware.
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    102 Columbia Road
    E2 7QB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2032220679 www.nomliving.com

    Reviews

    Hermine D
    Discovered recently and instantly loved this shop. Probably one of the best for handmade homewares in London. Lots of great findings there!
    over 3 years ago
    Dele Nuga
    Without doubt this is my favourite shop in London. Every time I visit it is a mini adventure. The shop is open on Sundays along with the famous Columbia Road flower market. The staff are well informed and patient. My friends ask me where I get my amazing housewares from, I haven't told them yet, I think it's time I did.
    about 9 years ago
    Ed Kain
    Nom is my favorite shop in London. It is right at the entry to Columbia Road Flower Market; Like the market and many of the shops here, it is only open on Sunday. Whenever I have guests I bring them here. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and the kitchen items here are unique and beautiful. I particularly like the colorful bowls made of coconut shells. In multiple years this has been my go-to place for holiday gifts.
    about 4 years ago
