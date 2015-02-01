Nom Living works directly with artisans in Vietnam and Cambodia to design and make unique, beautiful and functional tabletop and serving accessories. We continually strive to create cutting edge products, with a look and finish to suit a variety of interiors.
We believe handcrafted products have an inherent individuality, with unique differences revealing how they have been made, setting them apart from mass-produced items.
- Services
- Homeware & Accessories for retail and trade
- including tabletop
- tableware and serveware.
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
102 Columbia Road
E2 7QB London
United Kingdom
+44-2032220679 www.nomliving.com