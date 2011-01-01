Your browser is out-of-date.

Anna Dent Studio
Artists & Artisans in London
    Handmade lampshades - original textile design

    I'm a surface pattern designer based in London. My work is simple and energetic, with a retro influence and vitality which comes from drawing everything by hand.

    I trained in Fine Art and have been designing patterns and fabric since 2011. I love fabric design from the 1940s-1970s, Scandinavian design and modernist furniture and architecture, so my work is inspired by these wonderful colours, shapes and patterns but always with a fresh and contemporary twist. I’m developing a growing range of products featuring my designs, all of which are made in the UK. 

    I take commissions from individuals and companies, and am very happy to discuss licensing opportunities.

    Services
    • Lighting and textile design
    • Homewares
    Service areas
    Home Accessories, textile, and London
    Address
    TW1 1JX London
    United Kingdom
    www.annadentstudio.com
