Gayfield Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Edinburgh
    • Bedroom, Gayfield Design Gayfield Design
    Bedroom

    The complete interior design service: Gayfield Design offer a personal service to every client. By calling on its extensive product knowledge and experience, the team at Gayfield Design guide clients through the design process.

    All soft furnishings made in our own workroom.

    Services
    • colour schemes
    • room layouts
    • Soft furnishings
    • furniture design and supply
    • lighting design and supply
    • Project Management
    • tradesmen including plumbers
    • joiners
    • decorators
    • electricians
    • tilers and much more!
    Service areas
    Edinburgh
    Address
    6 Brandon Terrace
    EH3 5EA Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1315588448 www.gayfield-design.co.uk
