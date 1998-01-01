Your browser is out-of-date.

NRN Design
Interior Architects in Manchester
    Intro Menswear
    Intro Menswear, NRN Design NRN Design Airports
    Intro Menswear, NRN Design NRN Design Airports
    +6
    Intro Menswear
    Odeon Cinemas
    Odeon Cinemas, NRN Design NRN Design Modern bars & clubs
    Odeon Cinemas, NRN Design NRN Design Modern bars & clubs
    +5
    Odeon Cinemas
    3DTV Exhibition
    3DTV Exhibition, NRN Design NRN Design Modern bars & clubs
    3DTV Exhibition, NRN Design NRN Design Modern bars & clubs
    +6
    3DTV Exhibition
    Games Lounge Exhibition
    Games Lounge Exhibition, NRN Design NRN Design Eclectic style clinics
    Games Lounge Exhibition, NRN Design NRN Design Eclectic style clinics
    +7
    Games Lounge Exhibition

    Since 1998 our studio has been creating unique and engaging spaces in order to achieve the perfect design solutions for our clients.

    We understand that every design project is different. Understanding this informs every part of the process in our original thinking, bespoke approach and successful delivery. This is how we design the difference. - See more at: http://www.nrndesign.co.uk/our_studio.php#sthash.BC5EMOQd.dpuf

    Services
    • Retail
    • exhibition
    • museum
    • Design
    • Interior
    • Architecture
    Service areas
    &all across the UK and Manchester
    Address
    51 Turner Street
    M4 1DN Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1618395544 nrndesign.co.uk
