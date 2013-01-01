British furniture designer/maker Michael Armstrong established Afid Design in 2005, providing a commission based service for bespoke hand-made furniture as well as developing products for manufacture. Located in Newcastle upon Tyne, Michael works with private clients, architects, interior designers, manufacturers and retailers.

Whether working on a bespoke piece of furniture or developing a piece for larger production runs, his creative, professional approach and close co-operation with clients and manufacturers ensures a distinctive, original outcome to each design project. Ultimately, Afid Design delivers high quality, unique furniture to satisfy the needs of each client. Focusing on simple, innovative, functional forms, produced with quality materials, subtle detailing and fine finishes, Michael delivers considered, well-proportioned furniture suitable for a wide range of interior environments. His collection of distinctive modern designs are produced in a wide range of quality materials, from FSC certified hardwoods to minimal, contemporary acrylic. Based in 36 Lime Street Studios, a group of creative studio/workshop spaces located within the cultural enclave of the Ouseburn Valley in Newcastle upon Tyne, Michael has steadily developed his business, working on a large number of commissions for private/public clients and developing pieces for manufacture. Michael worked within industry for several years before joining a product/furniture design consultancy where he developed his knowledge and understanding of design. He then went into full time education and graduated from the University of Northumbria with a First Class BA (hons) in Furniture Design and an MA in Design. After graduating he worked freelance for a number of years for a London based design agency before establishing Afid Design.