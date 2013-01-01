Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
AFID Design
Furniture & Accessories in Newcastle Upon Tyne
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • ES Cabinet, AFID Design AFID Design Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    ES Cabinet, AFID Design AFID Design Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    ES Cabinet, AFID Design AFID Design Living roomStorage
    +3
    ES Cabinet
    JIMI Coat Stand, AFID Design AFID Design Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    JIMI Coat Stand, AFID Design AFID Design Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    JIMI Coat Stand, AFID Design AFID Design Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    +3
    JIMI Coat Stand
    AB Desk, AFID Design AFID Design Study/officeDesks
    AB Desk, AFID Design AFID Design Study/officeDesks
    AB Desk, AFID Design AFID Design Study/officeDesks
    +2
    AB Desk
    ES Sideboard Credenza, AFID Design AFID Design Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    ES Sideboard Credenza, AFID Design AFID Design Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    ES Sideboard Credenza, AFID Design AFID Design Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    +1
    ES Sideboard Credenza
    R-Chair, AFID Design AFID Design Living roomStools & chairs
    R-Chair, AFID Design AFID Design KitchenTables & chairs
    R-Chair, AFID Design AFID Design Living roomStools & chairs
    +6
    R-Chair

    British furniture designer/maker Michael Armstrong established Afid Design in 2005, providing a commission based service for bespoke hand-made furniture as well as developing products for manufacture. Located in Newcastle upon Tyne, Michael works with private clients, architects, interior designers, manufacturers and retailers.

    Whether working on a bespoke piece of furniture or developing a piece for larger production runs, his creative, professional approach and close co-operation with clients and manufacturers ensures a distinctive, original outcome to each design project. Ultimately, Afid Design delivers high quality, unique furniture to satisfy the needs of each client. Focusing on simple, innovative, functional forms, produced with quality materials, subtle detailing and fine finishes, Michael delivers considered, well-proportioned furniture suitable for a wide range of interior environments. His collection of distinctive modern designs are produced in a wide range of quality materials, from FSC certified hardwoods to minimal, contemporary acrylic. Based in 36 Lime Street Studios, a group of creative studio/workshop spaces located within the cultural enclave of the Ouseburn Valley in Newcastle upon Tyne, Michael has steadily developed his business, working on a large number of commissions for private/public clients and developing pieces for manufacture. Michael worked within industry for several years before joining a product/furniture design consultancy where he developed his  knowledge and understanding of design. He then went into full time education and graduated from the University of Northumbria with a First Class BA (hons) in Furniture Design and an MA in Design. After graduating he worked freelance for a number of years for a London based design agency before establishing Afid Design.

    Services
    Furniture design and manufacture
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Newcastle upon Tyne
    Address
    Studio 4G
    NE1 2PQ Newcastle Upon Tyne
    United Kingdom
    +44-7971564513 www.afiddesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    Alfie A
    over 2 years ago
    Tom Sheehan
    Amazing hand made furniture. Made out of stunning types of wood and materials. Would highly recommend.
    over 2 years ago
      Add SEO element