King of Cotton
Textiles & Upholstery in Byfleet
Reviews (6)
    Any company that can satisfy the discerning needs of the best hotels in the world must have a unique selling proposition. In the case of King of Cotton that USP is one with appeal for anyone involved in creating wonderful room sets whether for their own home or as a professional for others. At the core of King of Cotton's proposition is 100% Egyptian cotton. For over three centuries, this cotton has been recognised as the best in all the world. Products made from it are softer, finer and longer lasting. King of Cotton supplies a vast range of Egyptian cotton in different thread counts, spanning from a basic 120 Thread Count all the way up to a luxurious 1000 Thread Count. 

    Cotton bedding sets the style for creating a unique bedroom design. King of Cotton has an endless range of bedcoverspillow casesthrows and runners, covering traditional and contemporary styles, as well as an extensive range beds with colour coordinated options for bed basesdrawers and headboards. There's also a wide range of bathrobes and towels supplied on the website, to help the designer put together a complete package. 

    With their roots as a trade supplier King of Cotton’s prices are highly competitive and, in addition, any professional adviser or designer can register as a trade customer and enjoy additional discounts. Call the company for assistance in registering.

    See our Catalogue and Brochure

    Services
    • The world's finest linen
    • bedding and towelling trusted by the best hotels
    • Egyptian Cotton
    Service areas
    • Byfleet
    • Banstead
    • Richmond
    • Nice
    • Malaga
    Company awards
    https://uk.trustpilot.com/review/kingofcotton.com
    Address
    Unit 1, Canada Road
    KT14 7JX Byfleet
    United Kingdom
    +44-2083327999 www.kingofcotton.com
    Reviews

    Su chengou
    Rubbish！ I visit there ontime but no one in there！
    about 1 year ago
    Maria Ioana
    Top quality products on all price ranges
    about 3 years ago
    Mark W
    This is a great place for buying premium quality bed linen. The staff are very knowledgable and friendly. Highly recommended!
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
