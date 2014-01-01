Your browser is out-of-date.

Susan Dunstall Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Charlbury
Reviews (1)
    Chelsea Flower Show 2015: David Harber Sculpture Garden
    Chelsea Flower Show 2014: David Harber sculpture garden
    A garden on the riverbank
    A new build house with far-reaching views
    Steeply sloping garden with decked terraces

    Susan Dunstall is a Landscape and Garden Designer based in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, providing landscaping and garden design projects across Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and The Cotswolds. Designs cover any size garden and style, from contemporary to traditional, cottage garden to urban, Japanese or tropical. Susan also works with architects to provide commercial garden designs and 3D modelling for new build projects, schools & community gardens, as well as city developments.

    Services
    garden design, planting design, and commercial design
    Service areas
    • Oxfordshire
    • Gloucestershire
    • Greater London
    • South Warwickshire
    • Charlbury
    Company awards
    Five Star Award for Best Trade Stand (David Harber's Sculpture Garden) at Chelsea Flower Show—2015, 2014 & 2013
    Address
    Doggetts, Thames Street
    OX7 3QQ Charlbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-7879842934 www.susandunstall.com

    Reviews

    Lawrie Walsh
    Fantastic team, creative flare and beautiful visions. 5 stars for Susan Dunstall
    about 3 years ago
