Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Debbie Neal Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Crouch End Contemporary Extension, Debbie Neal Interiors Debbie Neal Interiors Modern dining room
    Crouch End Contemporary Extension, Debbie Neal Interiors Debbie Neal Interiors Modern kitchen
    Crouch End Contemporary Extension, Debbie Neal Interiors Debbie Neal Interiors Modern bathroom
    +2
    Crouch End Contemporary Extension

    North London based Residential Interior Designer. We approach each project with fresh enthusiasm and work closely with our clients to interpret and enhance their individual taste and ensure that something unique is created.

    Services
    Residential Interior Design from single room makeovers to full property refurbishments with project management. Consultations by the hour are also available to discuss colour and run over detail.
    Service areas
    • North and North West London
    • East London
    • Central London.
    Address
    23 Park Avenue North
    N8 7RU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7973816057 www.debbienealinteriors.co.uk
      Add SEO element