For over 15 years we have been working with the exclusive Italian brand Effegibi to deliver a first class bespoke design, installation and maintenance service across the UK. A family run business, with a focus on creating your perfect spa.

Whether you are a direct client looking for a home steam room or sauna, a high spec housing developer or leisure business, we provide the same bespoke service throughout the design, installation and maintenance of your Effegibi product.

We work with individuals looking for a bespoke home spa as well as developers looking to install steam rooms, showers and saunas across their range of homes and commercial contractors working with some of the UK's leading wellness organisations.