Architecture is not only about bricks and mortar, but also the coordination of all the parts. From the micro to the macro, its considerations and final decisions will impact on all in its ‘place’.

Architecture is not squeezing apartments i...nto a minute designated piece of land, but about the management of space and its coordination with its surroundings, the ‘site’ and its history.

Architecture is that which embodies life, engages with ‘site’ and excites the beholder. It is the identification of public and private, the manifestation of the grid and its eventual creation should give rise to a celebration of itself; material of its journey.