Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tactile Wonderland
Paint & Wall Coverings in London
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tactile Wonderland, Tactile Wonderland Tactile Wonderland Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Tactile Wonderland, Tactile Wonderland Tactile Wonderland Walls & flooringTiles
    Tactile Wonderland, Tactile Wonderland Tactile Wonderland Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    +2
    Tactile Wonderland
    Ready to hang eco wallpaper , Tactile Wonderland Tactile Wonderland Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Ready to hang eco wallpaper , Tactile Wonderland Tactile Wonderland Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Ready to hang eco wallpaper , Tactile Wonderland Tactile Wonderland Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +2
    Ready to hang eco wallpaper
    3D White wall project, Tactile Wonderland Tactile Wonderland Walls & flooringWallpaper
    3D White wall project, Tactile Wonderland Tactile Wonderland Walls & flooringWallpaper
    3D White wall project, Tactile Wonderland Tactile Wonderland Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +2
    3D White wall project
    3D Wall geomitry and aqua scene, Tactile Wonderland Tactile Wonderland Walls & flooringWallpaper
    3D Wall geomitry and aqua scene, Tactile Wonderland Tactile Wonderland Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    3D Wall geomitry and aqua scene, Tactile Wonderland Tactile Wonderland Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    +2
    3D Wall geomitry and aqua scene

    Tactile Wonderland is a bespoke and sustainable interior surface design company specialising in hand silk screen printed fabric wallpaper for domestic and commercial projects. Using traditional techniques and laser cut detailing, Tactile Wonderland creates dramatic wallpaper that encourage interaction and creativity due to the play between 2D and 3D.

    Tactile Wonderland develops bespoke commissions with their clients; combining design, colour and material for various interior applications and wallpaper.

    Services
    • Bespoke artisan wall covering and art work
    • textiles and surfaces
    Service areas
    • UK & Global
    • New York
    • NY USA
    • London
    Address
    42 powis sq
    w11 2ax London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7530300042 www.tactilewonderland.com
      Add SEO element