Tactile Wonderland is a bespoke and sustainable interior surface design company specialising in hand silk screen printed fabric wallpaper for domestic and commercial projects. Using traditional techniques and laser cut detailing, Tactile Wonderland creates dramatic wallpaper that encourage interaction and creativity due to the play between 2D and 3D.

Tactile Wonderland develops bespoke commissions with their clients; combining design, colour and material for various interior applications and wallpaper.