deDraft Ltd
Architects in London
    deDraft are a young architectural and interiors studio based in North London.

      Founded in 2010 by practice director Grant Straghan we approach each project with a vision for imaginative yet functional design. Our strong focus is not only to design – but to build, bringing projects to fruition addressing issues of the everyday and at every scale. Each project is approached primarily responding to the overarching context, influential aspects of site and the client brief through which the design develops to define spaces, allocate appropriate functions and apply materiality to enrich the architectural experience.   Our aim is to produce simple well-crafted spaces manipulating natural light and using materials rich in character to create responsive, functional and timeless spaces in which clients can enjoy both the broader and intimate experience appreciating the route taken and choices made to achieve their aspirations. One of the foremost features of the studio is our desire to build up a close client-architect relationship allowing us to translate and respond architecturally to every aspect of the brief – no matter how complex.   Our approach involves collaborations with other designers and consultants which we feel provide an enriched and stimulating design process as well as creating those timeless and responsive pieces of architecture. deDraft have experience in many sectors including residential, both new-build and refurbishment, social housing, interiors, retail, commercial fit-out, and landscape design.

    Services
    Architecture and Interiors
    Service areas
    London and All across the UK
    Address
    101 Brettenham Road
    E17 5AZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7834059440 www.dedraft.co.uk
