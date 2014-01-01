Samuel Wilkinson’s commitment to designing interesting objects is apparent in his work, always looking to add a fresh dynamic approach in either form or function. His deep understanding of materials and manufacturing helps him to push the boundaries whilst still achieving a high level of detail and craftsmanship. His studios work diversifies across various disciplines from small products to large public projects. Samuel’s work has been published worldwide and has won various awards including Design of the Year from the London Design museum and the Black pencil from the D&AD.