ONETWENTYWATTS
are Custom Handmade Lampshades & offer a feeling of originality to wherever you wish to place it in your home. If you like Iconic Images, Graphic Patterns, Album covers, Vintage Movies, Comic Books, Victorian Gothic Decor & just about everything else & want to have this original personal item nobody has then ONETWENTYWATTS is for you.
- Services
- Custom Made Designed Lamp and Light Shades
- Service areas
- United Kingdom
- Address
-
373 Whitehorse Road
CR78SD United Kingdom
United Kingdom
+44-7580983356 www.onetwentywatts.net