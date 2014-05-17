Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
onetwentywatts
Lighting in United Kingdom
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Onetwentywatts Lampshades, onetwentywatts onetwentywatts Living roomLighting
    Onetwentywatts Lampshades, onetwentywatts onetwentywatts Living roomLighting
    Onetwentywatts Lampshades, onetwentywatts onetwentywatts Living roomLighting
    +7
    Onetwentywatts Lampshades
    ONETWENTYWATTS, onetwentywatts onetwentywatts Living roomLighting
    ONETWENTYWATTS, onetwentywatts onetwentywatts Living roomLighting
    ONETWENTYWATTS
    onetwentywatts Lampshades, onetwentywatts onetwentywatts Living roomLighting
    onetwentywatts Lampshades

    ONETWENTYWATTS

    are Custom Handmade Lampshades & offer a feeling of originality to wherever you wish to place it in your home. If you like Iconic Images, Graphic Patterns, Album covers, Vintage Movies, Comic Books, Victorian Gothic Decor & just about everything else & want to have this original personal item nobody has then ONETWENTYWATTS is for you.

    Services
    Custom Made Designed Lamp and Light Shades
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Address
    373 Whitehorse Road
    CR78SD United Kingdom
    United Kingdom
    +44-7580983356 www.onetwentywatts.net
      Add SEO element