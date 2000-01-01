Your browser is out-of-date.

Dunford Wood &amp; Handmade Wallpaper
Artists & Artisans in Dt7 3hr
    • Hugh Dunford Wood has worked as an independent artist designer since student days at Oxford’s Ruskin School of Art in the 1970s.  He made a good living painting landscapes and portraits; he ran a fashion business for 15 years handpainting mens’ ties with a team of 24 artists under his direction.  He designs crockery, jewelry, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers.

    He is a member of The Devon Guild of Craftsmen, Artist Member of the Royal Western Academy, Visiting Tutor at West Dean College, and was guest lecturer at Open University of the Arts.

    He has exhibited widely in London and abroad with work in the collections of the V&A Museum, Christchurch & other Colleges at the University of Oxford, various County Councils, and private collections in Europe and America.

    • Bespoke handprinted wallpaper
    • linen furnishing fabric and linen cushions—all from lino blocks
    DT7 3HR
    Artist in Residence at The Royal Shakespeare Company and the Globe Theatre when it first opened in 2000, and The Museum of Bermuda Art in 2009 to mark of the 400th anniversary of settlement. He has also been Artist in Residence with the Church of England in London.
    The Little Place, Silver Street
    Lyme Regis Dt7 3hr
    United Kingdom
    +44-1297442121 www.dunfordwood.com
